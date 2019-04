The Colleyville Panthers (28-2, 14-0 District 7 – 5A) complete district play undefeated with win over the rival Grapevine Mustangs (21-8, 10-4 District 7 – 5A) 12-3 at CHHS on Apr. 26. The Panthers head to the playoffs as the #1 Seed in District with the Mustangs the #2 Seed. The playoffs are scheduled to start the week of May 4.

The YouTube video of this game can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 04/27/19