The Colleyville Panthers (26-2, 12-0 District 7 – 5A) rival district game with the Grapevine Mustangs (14-4-1, 8-2 District 7 – 5A) on Apr. 23 at GHS was suspended after 5 innings due to lighting and rain in the area. The Panthers were ahead 6-3 when the game was suspended.

The YouTube video of this game can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 04/24/19