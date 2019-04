The Colleyville Panthers (27-2, 13-0 District 7 – 5A) beat the Grapevine Mustangs (21-7, 10-3 District 7 – 5A) 7-3 to win the suspended Apr. 23 district game at GHS on Apr. 25. As result of the victory the Panthers are the 2019 Class 5A District Champions.

The YouTube video of this game can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 04/26/19