Southlake, Texas April 28, 2019



Amara Kim Theriault, Age: 39, POB: OK City OK,



Listed Occupation as Teacher at Keller ISD and Home 5001 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth,



Arrested on April 20, 2019 at 1:03 AM by Officer J. Page at 2649 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with:



James Richard Marlen, Age 53, POB: Akron, OH,



Listed Occupation as Self Employed Attorney and no home address given.





Arrested on April 19, 2019 at 9:49 PM by Officer B. Lockwood a 2000 Grace Lane and Charged with;

Alton Clifton Gillespie, Age:68, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Truck Driver for Employer: Motorcycle Club and Home 230 Lylac Road, Southlake, TX.



Arrested on April 21, 2019 at 11:16 AM and Charged with;



Joshua Daniel Sklar, Age: 44, POB: OH, , Age: 44, POB: OH,

Listed Occupation as Suit Salesman for Joseph A. Bank and Home 2013 Mantecelo Drive, Southlake,TX.



Arrested on April 20, 2019 at 3:24 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 1200 Main St. and Charged with;



Listed No Occupation and Home 1904 Grosvenor Lane, Colleyville, TX.

Arrested on April 22, 2019 at 1:10 AM by Officer T. Harris at 100 W HWY 114 in Southlake and Charged with;

Lawrence Wesley Culver III, Age: 73, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Valet DRiver for VELESCO and Home 7224 Swan Point Marina Road, Seadrift, TX.



Arrested on April 23, 2019 at 6:39 PM by Officer S. Grossman at 1300 E Hwy 114 (Southlake) and Charged with



Shandon Armand Carroll, Age: 22 , POB: New Orleans, LA.



Listed Occupation as Baby Sitting and Self Employed and Home 3540 Lasso Road, Roanoke



Arrested on April 22, 2019 at 10PM by officer S. Grossman at 2400 Top Rail Lane and charged with:



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 gram less than 400 gram, a Felony Second Degree,

Jordan Alexander Gladden, Age: 20 POB: Clearwater, FL.



Listed Occupation as Landscaper for BP Lawncare and Home 300 Oxford Dr., Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on April 23, 2019 at 2:26 PM by Officer C. Damico at 700 W HWY 114 and Charged with;



