Colleyville, Texas April 24, 2019

But just in case you doubted yesterday’s editorial concerning the Democrats pretending NOT to be liberal Democrats in their attempt to capture the Colleyville political scene; now comes the confirmation from Colleyville’s best known, unabashed TOP DEMOCRAT—my friend Mark Bauer and his secret email sent out to “his mailing list” as provided to LNO by a reader, to remove ANY DOUBT, who the players are and how Democrats continue to try sneaking onto City Council, as they seem to continually use liberal thinking, of never meeting a tax increase they don’t like, on property owners, that now obviously dominate the GCISD School Board and wish to take over your city government! Do you want your City Government, under the current Mayor and incumbents, that actually DECREASED taxes for 2018, to be swept out by Democrat attempt at scare tactics so they control even more of your tax increases?

Here is Mark Bauer’s approach;

From: "Mark Bauer"

Date: April 22, 2019 at 10:04:49 PM CDT

To: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Subject: Vote Today for

a Better Colleyville

You’re on my email distribution because you’re a voter in Colleyville.

Early voting has already begun. Municipal elections have the lowest turnout of all so your vote will count for a lot.

Concerned citizens of every political persuasion are fighting against Empower Texans and their candidates who are anti-public school and anti-local control. Empower Texans is a consortium of West Texas billionaires who have succeeded in taking over our Colleyville City Council and now they want to take over our excellent Grapevine-Colleyville ISD School Board. The only way to fight back is to get out the vote and we need your help.

I have five friends for whom I’ve been volunteering and helping because I know them and I know that they have Colleyville as their number one priority.

Please get out and vote for:

Mark Skinner – Mayor of Colleyville

Jon Bullock – Colleyville City Council, Place 1

Vanessa Steinkamp – Colleyville City Council, Place 2

Louie Sullins – GCISD School Board, Place 3

Lisa Pardo – GCISD School Board, Place 4

where: Colleyville City Hall

100 Main Street, Colleyville, TX

8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Monday – Friday)

Early voting has already begun!

From now until April 30th, early voting will be at Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main St, Colleyville, TX.

* April 23rd, Tuesday – April 26th, Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

* April 27th, Saturday, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

* April 28th, Sunday, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

* April 29th, Monday thru April 30th, Tuesday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

* May 4th, Saturday – ELECTION DAY, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me.

Stop by our poll greeting tent and say “Hi” to our volunteers!

Mark Bauer

(817)939-5671

mbauer@coltsoft.com



Well yes Marc, I have a question what evidence do you have that the Colleyville incumbents and the Challengers to the entrenched school board members are ” anti-public school and anti-local control?” In fact, it is exactly the local control for taxpayers that conservative Texans have been fighting for in the legislature while the Democrats oppose citizens being able to vote to cap taxes over a 2.5% increase.



Once again try to scare voters that some mysterious Empower Texans organization is funded by West Texas Billionaires. From what I have seen with Empower Texans, they are primarily local and state folks that believe citizens are the best source for matters when it comes to their property taxes, of all kinds, including the 60 % portion of your taxes that are totally School Board ISD driven!

Concerning Texas Billionaires supporting Empower Texans, I am not sure that has every really been the case, but IF IT IS, at least they ARE FROM TEXAS, and not

the Hollywood Crowd and George Soros supporting your ( and as proven most of the candidates YOU SUPPORT, that excitedly supported Beto, that wants to tear down any border walls and thinks El Paso is one of the safest cities in America, (among other far leftist idiotic positions)!

So folks, Marc in his expose, doesn’t understand, or deliberately is trying to fool voters. BECAUSE COLLEYVILLE CITY COUNCIL HAS ABSOLUTELY, NOT ONE POWER, THAT IMPACTS ON THE “SANCTIMONIOUS” GCISD BOARD!