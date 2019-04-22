See Which Texas Cities Made the List

Based on a population of at least 50,000

Methodology: We use a variety of factors to determine these rankings. To see our full methodology, click here.

Texas is a popular destination for travel and residency because it has so much to offer when it comes to variety of places to see, the abundant job opportunities, the affordable living expenses, and much more! San Antonio’s Spectacular River Walk is a wonderful place to walk and enjoy the view, get some fresh air, and do some shopping. If you’re into nature, you may like the Big Bend National Park in the southwestern part of the state. Just about anything you want to see or do, you can do in Texas. With that said, it comes as no surprise that so many people love to be here and retire here. No surprise its one of the states with the highest medical alert system sales! To top it all off, Texas is home to many safe cities in the United States. Let’s take a look at a few that made our list!

Of the 65 safest cities in Texas, 24 of them have a Safety Score of at least 80. Some of the larger cities also made it to the list but have a lower score naturally because of denser populations. Flower Mound is Texas’ safest city according to our list, with an impressive score of 90.42. In 2010, the population of Flower Mound was almost 65,000 which is a relatively good amount in relation to its safety score. Just northwest is Dallas, one of the state’s biggest cities with well over 1 million people as of 2014. Dallas is the 45th safest city in Texas according to our list, with a score of 70.85. Again, not too bad considering its large population! The State Capitol, Austin, is another large city with a good safety score of 70.3.

The other cities that made it higher up in the list include Allen (88.02), Georgetown (86.49), Mansfield (85.48), and Cedar Park (85.26). These cities are located in the suburban areas of the state with smaller populations. Overall though, Texas is a very safe place to be. Even in areas that are densely populated, the crime rates are on the lower end compared to other states. 4 of the state’s safest cities made it to the top 100 safest cities on the national level. These include Flower Mound (10), Allen (40), Georgetown (62), and Mansfield (96). If you are looking to be situated in a state that’s pretty safe with ample opportunities and things to see, you won’t go wrong with Texas.