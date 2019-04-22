Southlake, Texas April 22, 2019





Listed as unemployed and Home 2309 Ceminole Dr. # 098, Arlington, TX.



Arrested on April 14, 2019 at 11:27 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 300 N. Nolen Dr. and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated with a under 15 Years of Age,



2.) On a Capias Warrant from Arlington PD for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



3.) On a Euless PD Capias Warrant for Failure to Appear,



4.) On a Euless PD Capias Warrant for No Driver’s License,



5.) On a Euless PD Capias Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



6.) On a Grand Prairie PD WArrant for Driving while License Invalid,



7.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.







Listed Occupation as Maintenance for Madera Residential and Home 5625 Coventry Park Dr., Haltom City, TX.



Arrested on April 17, 2019 at 11:28 PM by Officer D. Moody at White Wing Ct. and Charged with;



1.) Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less that 28G a Class A Misdemeanor,



3.) On a Sansom Park PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,



4.) On a Sansom Park PD Warrant for Driving without a License. Bond Total $642.







Listed Occupation as Manager at Old Dominion and Home 2980 Hideway Dr., Grand Prairie,



Arrested on April 13, 2019 at &:4 PM by Officer B. Cure at 1000 W. Hwy 114, Westlake and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car.



Ebony Nicole Ellis, Age: 26, POB: Dallas,



Listed as Unemployed and Home 1653 N. Prairie Creek, Dallas, TX.



Arrested on April 16, 2019 at 5:09 PM by Officer J. Busby at 129 Brand Ave, Victoria’s Secret and Charged with;



1.) Fraudulent use and Possession of Identifying Info # of Items more than 5, a State Jail Felony,



2.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for Speeding,



3.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for Ran Red Light,



4.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for Driving without a License,



5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Diving Motor Vehicle without a Driver’s License,



6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



7.) On a Dallas P Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a Driver's License. Total Bond $5,077.80

