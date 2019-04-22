Southlake, Texas April 22, 2019
Listed as unemployed and Home 2309 Ceminole Dr. # 098, Arlington, TX.
Arrested on April 14, 2019 at 11:27 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 300 N. Nolen Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated with a under 15 Years of Age,
2.) On a Capias Warrant from Arlington PD for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
3.) On a Euless PD Capias Warrant for Failure to Appear,
4.) On a Euless PD Capias Warrant for No Driver’s License,
5.) On a Euless PD Capias Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
6.) On a Grand Prairie PD WArrant for Driving while License Invalid,
7.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility. Bond set at $2,526.90
Listed Occupation as Maintenance for Madera Residential and Home 5625 Coventry Park Dr., Haltom City, TX.
Arrested on April 17, 2019 at 11:28 PM by Officer D. Moody at White Wing Ct. and Charged with;
1.) Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less that 28G a Class A Misdemeanor,
3.) On a Sansom Park PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
4.) On a Sansom Park PD Warrant for Driving without a License. Bond Total $642.
Listed Occupation as Manager at Old Dominion and Home 2980 Hideway Dr., Grand Prairie,
Arrested on April 13, 2019 at &:4 PM by Officer B. Cure at 1000 W. Hwy 114, Westlake and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 1653 N. Prairie Creek, Dallas, TX.
Arrested on April 16, 2019 at 5:09 PM by Officer J. Busby at 129 Brand Ave, Victoria’s Secret and Charged with;
1.) Fraudulent use and Possession of Identifying Info # of Items more than 5, a State Jail Felony,
2.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for Speeding,
3.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for Ran Red Light,
4.) On a Balch Springs Warrant for Driving without a License,
5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Diving Motor Vehicle without a Driver’s License,
6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
7.) On a Dallas P Warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle without a Driver’s License. Total Bond $5,077.80
Southlake, Texas April 22, 2019
