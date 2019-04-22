BREAKING NEWS

About the author

Linda Baker, Police Reporter

Linda Baker lindabaker@localnewsonly.com is a long time resident of Colleyville and has acted as LNO's Police Reporter since 2001.

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Billy Bob

    Wow, Mariah and Ebony like to party

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2017, Local News Only

Desktop Version Mobile Version