· Michael Quinn Sullivan, Empower Texans A new poll shows Texans want far more say in how much their tax burden rises than is currently being considered by state lawmakers. The poll, conducted by ScottRasmussen.com/HarrisX, shows 66 percent of Texans think voters should have much tighter control over property tax burdens.

· When asked at what point government should require voter approval to raise property tax burdens, the plurality of Texas voters (46 percent) said it should be when raised by any amount. Another 20% of Texas voters said the threshold should be 2.5 percent, while 14 percent of voters would be comfortable with four percent. Only 4 percent of voters chose eight percent.

· The majority of suburban women – 51 percent – believe there should be voter approval for any increase in the property tax burden.

· Will your state representative Giovanni Capriglione and the rest of the Texas House listen to the majority of voters, or simply seek to appease the tax-raisers?

· Unable to ride the “Beto wave” to victory last year in a bid for the U.S. House, Democrat M.J. Hegar now wants to elevate herself to the U.S. Senate. Destin Sensky reports she is the first Democrat to vie for the opportunity to challenge incumbent Republican John Cornyn in the fall 2020 general election. In a video announcement she released yesterday, Hegar downplays the loss she took challenging U.S. Rep. John Carter (R-Round Rock) in November 2018.

· Cornyn’s campaign wasted no time in introducing Hegar’s leftist leanings to a statewide audience: “65 percent of [Hegar]’s donations were from people who lived outside the Lone Star State, sending a clear message of ‘I don’t need you, Texas.’ Even more, this candidate enjoyed the support of Hollywood elites like Rosie O’Donnell and Natalie Portman.”

· Hegar seems intent on capturing the “Beto” phenomena – going so far in her announcement as to praise O’Rourke’s propensity for profanity. Way to keep it classy, Democrats.

· As the Texas Legislature continues a session centered on spending money, they’re also seeking “additional sources of revenue”—a technical term for pulling more cash out of taxpayers’ wallets. Cary Cheshire reports Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) is pushing to tax car-sharing services – think something like AirBnB, but for cars. Burrows’ legislation has been hailed by traditional rental car companies such as Enterprise and Hertz as an attempt to “level the playing field.” In truth, the proposal appears to levy a hefty and unlevel tax on peer-to-peer carsharing.

· Why does it seem “level the playing field” in politics is always focused on creating new taxes and barriers for innovators, rather than CUTTING existing taxes and regulations?

· Now, if only there was a political party in Texas publicly devoted to cutting taxes and the size of government that was in the legislative majority…