Colleyville, Texas April 24, 2019

Editorial by Nelson Thibodeaux, Editor of LocalNewsOnly.com

Looking at the photo below, it is easy to determine the elephant from the donkey, however it has been and continues to be much harder when watching Colleyville City Council politics, to determine the difference in candidates.

Let’s examine the current city council race for City Council Place 1 between Incumbent Tammy Nakamura and 2nd time candidate Jon Bullock. Jon in previous elections freely admitted he had been a Hillary Clinton voter in past elections. However, hinted this was just a fluke and he was really a conservative voter in the predominantly conservative/Republican City of Colleyville.

Now why is this important? Because, the mentality to vote for a far left wing candidate, even in a national election, speaks volumes about one’s philosophy in a multitude of matters from

approaches to taxes, abortion, climate, religion and many other values held by that individual, in my opinion. However, Mr. Bullock, who seems like an affable individual that one would enjoy going to a ball game with or being in the same civic club, etc…but politically thinking and philosophy IS NOT determined by being affable or a great member of the club. However, voting on the national level certainly seems to be at least a glimpse into the individual’s belief in matters like the free enterprise system that many in Colleyville have a serious association.

If this affable individual, basically admits and, he made a temporary misjudgement, perhaps that could be overlooked. However, considering the following photo and messages appearing recently in the front lawn of Mr. Bullock, with an emphasis on the Beto sign, it doesn’t seem that this individual has reformed into a conservative philosophy!

And then there is the position of Place 2, now held by Mayor Pro Tem, Bobby Lindamood opposed by Chicago native Vanessa Steinkamp. Not only has Ms. Steinkamp indicated, in a public forum, that she felt Colleyville should be run more like Chicago, she apparently is more than a closet liberal seeking office in our fine city. It is amazing how the candidates broadcast their zeal for liberals, but find conservative religion in Colleyville City Council contests. Many people seem to forget that Facebook is an open medium and just go zilly on the site. Well at least we know where Ms. Steinkamp came down on the Beto race…..oh wait, seems the same as Mr. Bullock above. Only to be capped off by Steinkamp’s apparent affection for the former President from her Chicago roots!



Finally, we have Mayor Richard Newton being challenged by Mark Skinner (one may want to check with some residents in Woodland Hills to learn more about Mr. Skinner’s leadership skills.)

In this race we have a glaring example of Promises Made and Promises Kept by Mayor Newton and the other incumbents running for re-election. You might remember this is the same city council that ushered in not only tax relief for homeowners, fixed the water rates, but also initiated the vote for TERM LIMITS on City Council that won over voters by more than 80%!

Perhaps you may remember the leadership style of the previous Mayor and Council, especially the hardcore Mayor that like to usher through his ideas of a high density Colleyville, along with developer friends and commercial real estate gurus. In 2016 it look something like this at city council:





Remember citizens it was as recent 2016 when the pro-high density developers seem to be the favorite child of the city council!

So while I recognize everyone has a right to any profession, are we looking at another assault on the serenity and rural life style that first attracted you to Colleyville?

Mark Skinner’s resume:



Now comes the fellow that challenged conservative Colleyville former State Senator Konni Burton in the 2014 GOP primary election. A full blown advocate of more density is running for Mayor? By the way he finished 4th out of 5 candidates, not carrying even Colleyville in his effort against Konni.

Now how about our untouchables…the GCISD School Board. Let’s see we have a 15 year member of the board, with a husband taking down Lindamood signs, and then it is revealed she is the ONLY ONE on her block to get a huge decrease in her evaluation…saving her money that the rest of us have to pay, because we are not a member of the GCISD Deep State!

So we have a GCISD School Board President playing the game similar to the Washington DC swamp…..never miss a vote for tax increases, while feathering your on nest versus

Mike McCoy, a long time Colleyville resident with special need children who simply wants to see Colleyville have a say on the GCISD Board and put his heart into the job.

I say that deserves your vote.

Along with Louie Sullins in lock-step with the GCISD Queen versus smart young man who would like to have his chance on the Board, Tommy Synder. I don’t know about you, but I want two candidates, like McCoy and Synder on the Board to finally have a couple of watch dogs on $28 million football stadiums and multi-million dollar enclosed practice fields, while teachers are apparently low priority.

Simply get out and vote your conscience. Do not miss this election, that is unless you want to continue to surrender your voice against self-serving officials and ongoing higher taxes.

Hopefully, we can get the state legislature to figure our school districts, MUST be listed to be included on the ability of taxpayers to limit tax increases, if not then we need Synder and McCoy even more on your local GCISD Board that continues sapping your tax money with Taj Mahal’s like sports facilities, instead of teacher pay.