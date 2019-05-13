About the author

Southlake, Texas May 14, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



Timothy J. Bohannon, Jr. , Age: 32, POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Manager at Cheese Cake Factory and Home 1033 Casey Ct., Southlake, Texas,



Arrested on May 5, 2019 by Officer W. Boyd at Bohannon’s home address and Charged with;



Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member Age: 32, POB: DallasListed Occupation as Manager at Cheese Cake Factory and Home 1033 Casey Ct., Southlake, Texas,Arrested on May 5, 2019 by Officer W. Boyd at Bohannon’s home address and Charged with;

A revisit by Mr. Bohannon to the LNO Arrest listings from Feb. 25, 2017 as seen below:

Timothy J. Bohannon, Jr. Age: 32, POB: Dallas,



Listed Occupation as Cook at the Cheese Cake Factory and Home 1033 Casey Ct., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on Feb 25, 2019 at 12:07 AM by Officer T. Harris at 1200 E Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open alcohol container in the vehicle. . Age: 32, POB: Dallas,Listed Occupation as Cook at the Cheese Cake Factory and Home 1033 Casey Ct., Southlake, TX.Arrested on Feb 25, 2019 at 12:07 AM by Officer T. Harris at 1200 E Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with;



Halston Dakota Stead, Age: 24, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Manager at Chill and home 6625 Mona Lisa Ave, Watauga,



Arrested on May 5, 2019 at 12:47 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 300 N. Nolen Dr. and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with a Child under 15 years of age in the Vehicle, a State Jail Felony. , Age: 24, POB: Ft. Worth,Listed Occupation as Manager at Chill and home 6625 Mona Lisa Ave, Watauga,Arrested on May 5, 2019 at 12:47 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 300 N. Nolen Dr. and Charged with;



Dakota David Whitaker, Age: 28, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Mover for Luke’s Moving Company and Home 13206 South Pipeline Road, Euless, TX,



Arrested on May 7, 2019 at 4:49 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at Home Depot Southlake and Charged with;



1.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G. , Age: 28, POB: Ft. Worth,Listed Occupation as Mover for Luke’s Moving Company and Home 13206 South Pipeline Road, Euless, TX,Arrested on May 7, 2019 at 4:49 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at Home Depot Southlake and Charged with;2.)

Gregory Daniel June, Age: 36, POB: New York ,



Listed Occupation as Mechanic for UPS and Home 6709 Wayfarer Trl., Ft. Worth,



Arrested on May 5, 2019 at 6:34 PM by Officer J. Meulier at 389 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated. , Age: 36, POB: New York ,Listed Occupation as Mechanic for UPS and Home 6709 Wayfarer Trl., Ft. Worth,Arrested on May 5, 2019 at 6:34 PM by Officer J. Meulier at 389 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with;

Coby Ashton Turner, Age: 45 POB: Houston, TX.



Listed Occupation as Bartender at the Shell Shack and Home 3808 Aldersyde Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 8, 2019 at 3:53 PM by Officer C. Damico at 1500 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram a State Jail Felony. , Age: 45 POB: Houston, TX.Listed Occupation as Bartender at the Shell Shack and Home 3808 Aldersyde Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.Arrested on May 8, 2019 at 3:53 PM by Officer C. Damico at 1500 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Karina Saldivar Gonzalez, Age: 35, POB: MEXICO





Listed as unemployed and Home 407 NW 16th St., Ft. Worth,

Arrested on May 8, 2019 at 4:28 PM by Officer Raymon CAnnon at 1430 E Southlake Blvd and Charged with;

Arrested on May 8, 2019 at 4:28 PM by Officer Raymon CAnnon at 1430 E Southlake Blvd and Charged with;

1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28g,



2.) Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Information. , Age: 35, POB: MEXICO



3.) Registration Expired,



4.) 4.)

David Luna, Age: 38, POB: Elko, NV.



Lisged Occupation as WElder for GE and Home 505 Piccadilly, Irving, TX.



Arrested on May 8, 2019 at 8:27 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2800 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with,



Driving while Intoxicated. , Age: 38, POB: Elko, NV.Lisged Occupation as WElder for GE and Home 505 Piccadilly, Irving, TX.Arrested on May 8, 2019 at 8:27 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2800 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with,



Garret Logan Cook, Age: 23, POB: NM,



Listed Occupation as Labor at Sports City Br and Grill and Home 1461 Madison T., Rockwall, TX.



Arrested on May 4, 2019 at 6:58 PM by Officer J. Page at 600 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,



2.) On a Rockwall County Sheriff’s office Warrant for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Ounces.



3.) On a Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 G,



4.) On a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Driving with an Invalid license with Previous suspension and final restitution,



6.) On a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Failure to Appear,



7.) On a Garland PD Warrant for No Valid Registration,



8.) On a Garland PD Warrant for no Valid Driver’s License,



9.) On a Garland PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



10.) On a Garland PD Warrant for Speeding. Total Bond $11,640 , Age: 23, POB: NM,Listed Occupation as Labor at Sports City Br and Grill and Home 1461 Madison T., Rockwall, TX.Arrested on May 4, 2019 at 6:58 PM by Officer J. Page at 600 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com