Keller, Texas May 2, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Michelle Diane Pini, Age: 51, POB: PA.



Listed Occupation as Sales for American Airlines and Home 1606 Sarah Brooks Drive, Keller, TX.



Arrested on April 24, 2019 at 11:17 AM by Officer M. Keller at her home and Charged with;



Lisa Marie Vilo, Age: 41, POB: Huston, TX



Listed Occupation as Sales for Refuse and Home 300 Pearl Street #3, Keller. TX,



arrested on April 21, 2019 at 9:00 PM at her home and Charged with,



Thomas Blake Fagan, Age: 28, POB: Bedford, TX.



Listed Occupation as Owner of Fagan Landscape and Home 200 Windcrest Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on April 24, 2019 at 2:43 AM at 208 Gloria St. by officer A. Clark and Charged with;



1.) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE !!!***



Alexander Arrocha, Age: 28, POB: Miami Fl.



Listed Occupation as Driver for Transportation Company and Home 9101 Goldenview Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on April 21, 2019 at 6:21 PM by Officer J. Potter at 2000 Whitley Road. and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,



2.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Disregard Official Traffic Control Device,



Angela Carol Conran McVickers, Age: 38, POB: Ladera Ranch, CA.



Listed Occupation as Safety Representative for Cintoss and home 7512 Ornage VAlley Dr., North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on April 21, 2019 at 12:35 AM by Office at 240 Main St. at 250 S. Main Street and Charged with;



Stephanie Jane Saffle, Age: 30, POB Bedford,



Listed Occupation as Bartender at Porshack and home 2021 Watauga Ct. West, Ft. Worth,



Arrested on April 20, 2019 at 2:29 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1000 S. main St. and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated



Stephanie Morgen Fuchs, Age: 38, POB: Irving, TX.



Listed Occupation as Bartender at the Chop Shop and Home 5712 Soapberry Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on April 26, 2019 at 1:58 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 1500 N Main St. and Charge with;



1.) Display Fictitious License Plate,



2.)On a Keller PD Warrant for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility,



3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid,



Letticia Lugo, Age: 55, POB: Corpus Christi,



Listed as Unemployed and Home 4445 Molina Dr., Corpus Christi, TX.



Arrested on April 26, 2019 at 12:36 AM by Officer R.Garcia at 201 Town Center Lane Suite 1315 and Charged with,



