The Colleyville Panther’s (33-2) won a one-game playoff against the Burleson Elks (23-8-1) at the home of the Texas Rangers Glob Life Park on May 9. The Panthers’ victory advances the team to the Region 1 Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals round of the playoffs. Bobby Witt Jr. score the only 2 runs of the game. He hit a home run in the first where is dad Witt Sr., once played as a Texas Ranger. Witt, then had a standup triple in the third and scored on a passed ball by beating the tag from the catcher.

The YouTube video of this game can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 05/10/19