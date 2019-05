The Colleyville Panthers (34-2) overpowered the Mansfield Legacy Broncos (31-5) 13-3 to win the first game of the Region 1 Class 5A Quarterfinal playoff round. The game was played at Dallas Baptist University on May 16. Bobby Witt Jr. went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Aidan Caputi allowed three runs in a complete game.

The YouTube video of this game can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 05/17/19