With summer approaching and many young adults expected to look for short-term work in order to bridge their finances or grow their professional skills, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2019’s Best Places for Summer Jobs as well as accompanying videos.

To help job seekers find the best summer employment opportunities, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 markets in the U.S. across 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from availability of summer jobs to median income of part-time workers to median rental price.



Top 20 Cities for Summer Jobs 1 Orlando, FL 11 Salt Lake City, UT 2 Scottsdale, AZ 12 San Francisco, CA 3 Denver, CO 13 Charleston, SC 4 Dover, DE 14 Boston, MA 5 Wilmington, DE 15 Rapid City, SD 6 Portland, ME 16 Minneapolis, MN 7 Las Vegas, NV 17 Atlanta, GA 8 Austin, TX 18 Seattle, WA 9 Columbia, MD 19 Tampa, FL 10 Fort Lauderdale, FL 20 Richmond, VA



Best vs. Worst

South Burlington, Vermont, has the most part-time job openings per 1,000 people aged 16 to 24 in the labor force , 183.97, which is 27.5 times higher than in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the city with the fewest at 6.69.



Scottsdale, Arizona, has the highest median income for part-time workers (adjusted for cost of living) , $25,359, which is than 3.6 times higher than in New York, the city with the lowest at $6,986.



Portland, Maine, has the highest labor-force participation rate of people aged 16 to 24 , 77.66 percent, which is two times higher than in Irvine, California, the city with the lowest at 38.58 percent.



Bismarck, North Dakota, has the lowest unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 , 2.69 percent, which is 12.5 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 33.53 percent.



South Burlington, Vermont, has the lowest share of people aged 16 to 24 living in poverty, 7.87 percent, which is 6.8 times lower than in Tallahassee, Florida, the city with the highest at 53.40 percent.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-for-summer-jobs/21137/

