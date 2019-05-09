|With graduation season upon us and student debt at an all-time high, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released a report on the Cities with the Most & Least Student Debt in 2019 (accompanying videos), along with a nationally representative Student Money Survey. WalletHub’s editors also picked the Best Credit Cards for 2019 Graduates, to help new college and high school grads build credit and maximize savings.
|Most Overleveraged Cities
|Least Overleveraged Cities
|Sun City West, AZ
|Bronxville, NY
|Green Valley, AZ
|San Juan, TX
|Palatka, FL
|San Ramon, CA
|East Liverpool, OH
|Fremont, CA
|Waycross, GA
|Sunnyvale, CA
|Lady Lake, FL
|Morgan Hill, CA
|Elizabeth City, NC
|Millbrae, CA
|Murray, KY
|Colleyville, TX
|Austell, GA
|Sammamish, WA
|Dacula, GA
|Santa Paula, CA
Survey Results & Best Card Picks
- 45% of students say credit card debt worries them more than student loan debt.
- 59% of college students say their school is not doing enough to educate them about personal finance.
- 1 in 3 college students think they’ll be worse off financially than their parents.
- The best credit cards for 2019 graduates are Discover it® Student chrome (limited credit & EDU email), Capital One® Platinum (limited credit & no EDU email), and Discover it® Secured (damaged credit).