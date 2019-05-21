Southwest, Texas May 21, 2019

Stephanie Lee Kleam, Age: 44, POB: Tyler, TX



Occupation listed as VP of Fidelity and Home at 715 Oakley Dr., Lake Dallas, TX.



Arrested on May 14, 2019 at 10:24 Pm by Officer B. Lockwood at William D. Tate Ave and Charged with



Lewis Michael Wasserman, Age: 72 POB: New York City,



Listed Occupation as Professor at UTA and Home 2900 East, Tx-114, Trophy Club, Texas,



Arrested on May 11, 2019 at 10:50 PM by Officer Busby at 17000 Kingswood Dr. and Charged with;



Ashley Shardia Horsley, Age: 28, POB: Dallas,



Listed as Self Employed and home 1728 Bocachicha Drive, Dallas, TX.,



Arrested on May 14, 2019 at 4:39 PM by Officer S. Petrovich at Alexandria and Lonesome Dove and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



3.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.



Shandell Bieschke Hanan, Age: 26, POB: CO.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 9709 Woodshire Dr., Dallas.



Arrested on May 15, 2019 at 3:14 PM by Officer R. age at the First Financial Bank 151 W FM 1709 and Charged with;



1.) Forgery Financial Instrument, a State Jail Felony,



Raj Pravin Prajapar, Age: 18, POB: Bedford,



Listed Occupation as Cashier at Kroger and Home 8932 Crystal Lane, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on May 16, 2019 at 8:06 PM at 2110 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;



Richard Alexander Aburto, Age 27, POB: Calif.



Listed Occupation as Asst. Manager at Quik Trip and Home 5901 Clovis Ct., Watauga, TX.



Arrested on May 15, 2019 at 8:33 PM by Officer J. Busby at theFM 1709 Quik Trip and Charged with



