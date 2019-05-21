Southwest, Texas May 21, 2019
Occupation listed as VP of Fidelity and Home at 715 Oakley Dr., Lake Dallas, TX.
Arrested on May 14, 2019 at 10:24 Pm by Officer B. Lockwood at William D. Tate Ave and Charged with
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**
Listed Occupation as Professor at UTA and Home 2900 East, Tx-114, Trophy Club, Texas,
Arrested on May 11, 2019 at 10:50 PM by Officer Busby at 17000 Kingswood Dr. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed as Self Employed and home 1728 Bocachicha Drive, Dallas, TX.,
Arrested on May 14, 2019 at 4:39 PM by Officer S. Petrovich at Alexandria and Lonesome Dove and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated,
2.)Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G.
3.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 9709 Woodshire Dr., Dallas.
Arrested on May 15, 2019 at 3:14 PM by Officer R. age at the First Financial Bank 151 W FM 1709 and Charged with;
1.) Forgery Financial Instrument, a State Jail Felony,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram.
Listed Occupation as Cashier at Kroger and Home 8932 Crystal Lane, North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on May 16, 2019 at 8:06 PM at 2110 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;
Sale to Minors – Alcohol; Remarks does not know SSN
Listed Occupation as Asst. Manager at Quik Trip and Home 5901 Clovis Ct., Watauga, TX.
Arrested on May 15, 2019 at 8:33 PM by Officer J. Busby at theFM 1709 Quik Trip and Charged with
Sale to Minors- Alcohol.