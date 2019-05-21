Keller, Texas May 21, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Jordan Phillip Horvath, Age: 23, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed no Occupation and Home 1509 Heather Lane, Keller, Tx.



Arrested on May 5, 2019 at 1:21 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at his Heather Lane Home and charged wtih;



Dena Ann Cox, Age: 32, POB: Ft. Worth.

Age: 32, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as Processor for Caliber Home Loans and Home 4644 Mountain Oak St., Keller, TX.

Arrested pm <au 9. 2019 by Westlake PD Officer J. Torres at 2100 Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 G, less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree.



Babatunde Olusegun Akinlade, Age 22; POB: Niger,



Arrested on May 4, 2019 at 10:42 PM by Officer A. Beall at his home and Charged with;



1.) Assault of a Family/household Member Impede Breath and Circulation, a Felony Third Degree,



2.) Interference with Emergency Required Assistance, a Class A Misdemeanor.



Layton Patrick O’Neal, Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Server at Alamo Theater and Home 2707 Flint Ct, Keller, TX.



Arrested on May 4, 2019 at 12:24 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 1799 Yosemite Lane and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 Less than 28 G.,



2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces



3.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Expired Registration,



4.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear,



5.) On an North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Speeding,



Jacob Ethan Terry, Age 18 POB: Dallas



No Occupation listed and NOPE NOT ANOTHER ASSAULT? but man was he messed up during his public intoxication!

Home 1213 Merlot Dr. Southlake,



Arrested on May 4, 2019 at 11:01 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 251 Town Center Lane and charged with,



1.) Public Intoxication ! (wow),



Marley Nicole Minacapelli, Age: 21, POB: Ft. Worth



Listed Occupation as Server at Alamo Draft house and Home 8562 Shadybrooke Ct, North Richland Hills,



Arrested on May 4, 2019 at 12:58 by Officer J. Dickerson at 1799 Yosemite Lane and Charged with;



Gabrielle Aguilar, Age: 26. POB: Dallas,



No Occupation listed and home 3536 Jenny Dale Dr., Dallas,



Arrested on May 7, 2019 at 5:37 PM by Officer J. Rivera at Bottle Cap Alley at 148 S. Main St. and Charged with;

2.) Harassment of a Public Servant.

Apparently after all the excitement of harassing a Police Officer she fell asleep during the mug shot phase.



Carina Delcarmen Cruz, Age: 24, POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Bartender at Blue Mediterranean and Home 2314 Harlandale Ave, Dallas,



Arrested by Officer W. Brockmoller at Bottle Cap Alley 148 S. Main Street( shortly after Ms. Aguilar above) and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated,



2.) Assault of a Public Servant.



3.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport.

Bailey Elizabeth Berryhill, Age: 18, POB; Ft. Worth,



Listed her Occupation as Line Cook at FNG Eats and Home 12756 Cedar Hollow Dr., Ft.Worth..



Arrested on May 8, 2019 at 10:53 PM by Officer M. Moore at 800 Bar Crfeek Dr. and Charged with;



Darius Keonte Smith, Age: 24, POB: Dallas, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 1449 N Bluegrove Drive, Lancaster, TX.



Arrested on May 10, 2019 at 1:42 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 900 Katy Road, Keller and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Remarks are NO BOND,



2.) Theft of a Firearm, NO BOND,

Autumn Marie Delgado, Age: 22: POB: Greenville, TX.



Listed as Student at Paul Mitchell and Home 9300 Lake Hurst, Rowlett, TX.



Arrested on May 4, 2019 at 10:55 PM by Westlake Officer J. Dicerson at 200 Hwy 114 and Charged with;



