June 9, 2019

LNO HAS JUST LEARNED THAT A DEAR FRIEND AND A KNOWN CELEBRITY OF BASEBALL WORLDWIDE, FRANK LUCCHESI HAS PASSED AWAY.

Born April 24, 1927 passed away June 9, 2019 at 92 years of age. Never have I known a more humble, kind, endearing individual than Former Major League Manager

Frank Lucchesi.

All of our best goes out to the wonderful Lucchesi Family.

No Services have been announced to date.

LOCAL NEWS ONLY.COM – Editor Nelson Thibodeaux