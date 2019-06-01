The Colleyville Panthers (37-3), ranked No. 6 in the country by USA on Saturday, Jun. 1, came back against Monterey (28-15-1) for the second day to sweep the 5A Region I final series at Abilene Christian University. The Panthers won by the same 6-3 score Friday. Earning the Panthers their first trip to the Class 5A state baseball tournament. The Panthers are scheduled to play Georgetown in a State 5A Semi-Final game on Thursday, Jun. 5 in Round Rock at Dell Diamond Stadium.

The photos used for this article were obtained from Twitter. LocalNewsOnly.com would like to thank Lance Groppel, CHHS Principle and Joseph Hoyt for their Twitter game comments and photos.

LRW – – 06/02/19