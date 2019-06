The Colleyville Panthers (38-3), ranked No. 3 in the country on Thursday, Jun. 6, defeated the Corsicana Tigers (29-11) 2-1 in Round Rock at Dell Diamond Stadium. The Panthers will battle the Georgetown Eagles (40-4-1) for the 5A State Championship at noon on Saturday, Jun. 8.

The photos used for this article were obtained from Twitter. LocalNewsOnly.com would like to thank Lance Groppel, CHHS Principle and Brian Gosset for their Twitter game comments and photos.

LRW — 06/07/19