The Colleyville Panthers (39-3), the No. 2 team in the state and No. 3 in the nation, defeated the Georgetown Eagles (41-5-1) 14-2 Saturday, Jun. 8, at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock. The Panthers scored 6 runs in the sixth inning of the 5A state title game to capture their first baseball championship. Joey Koetting Colleyville’s second baseman and No. 9 batter was named the game MVP, he went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

The YouTube video of the game can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 06/10/19