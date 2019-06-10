Colleyville, Texas. June 10, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Christopher Lewis Henderson, Age: 35, POB: Long Beach, CA



Listed Occupation as Assistant Instructor at My Computer Career and Home 3043 Mustang Dr. #2004, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on May 30, 3019 at 12:53 AM by Officer D. SMith at 6200 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with:



Justin Daniel Roe, Age: 29, POB: Denver



Listed Occupation as Collision Technician at Auto Nation and Home 300 Carolyn Court, Bedford, TX.



Arrested on June 1, 2019 at 1:44 AM by Officer Mackey at 3900 Warwick Ave and Charged with;



Evan Benjamin Jewell, Age: 28, POB Ft. Worth



Listed Occupation and Unemployed and Home 3316 Robinhood Court, Bedford, TX.



Arrested on June 6, 2019 at 7:35 AM by Officer J. Prater and Charged with:



1.) Burglary of a Habitation, a Felony Second Degree,



Jeremy David Sutton, Age: 35, POB: Arlington, TX



Listed as Unemployed and Home 1305 Darlene Lane, Arlington, TX.



Arrested on May 30, 2019 at 11:19 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 600 Cheek-Sparger Road and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, Held on NO BOND



Mason Glenn Ponder, Age: 36, POB: Irving, TX



Listed Occupation as Agent for Mach 1 and Home 521 N Casscade #1, Fruitvale, TX.



Arrested on May 26, 2019 by Officer D. young at 4301 Bedford Road and Charged with;



Matthew Michael Ferris, Age: 47, POB: Austin



Listed Occupation as Sales for Chrysler Dodge and Home at 9425 Side Saddle TR., Saginaw, TX.



Arrested on June, 1, 2019 by Officer m. Foss at 600 Whitehaven Dr. and Charged with;



1. Driving While Intoxicated,



