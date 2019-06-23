Colleyville, Texas June 22, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed Occupation as Student at North Eastern and Home 46 Village Lane, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on June 16, 2019 by Officer D. Young at 800 Glade Road and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated with an BAC More than 0.15. Harrison Robert Staley, Age: 19, POB: California,Listed Occupation as Student at North Eastern and Home 46 Village Lane, Colleyville, TX.Arrested on June 16, 2019 by Officer D. Young at 800 Glade Road and Charged with;

Brett Aaron Landers, Age: 25, POB: Dallas, TX.



Listed Occupation as Project Manager for Select Construction and Home 3481 S. Hills Ave, Ft. Worth,



Arrested on June 21, 2019 by Officer J. Newman at 4300 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with:



Driving while Intoxicated 2nd !!** Age: 25, POB: Dallas, TX.Listed Occupation as Project Manager for Select Construction and Home 3481 S. Hills Ave, Ft. Worth,Arrested on June 21, 2019 by Officer J. Newman at 4300 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with:





Listed as unemployed and home 5520 Springmeadow, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested by Officer N. Garcia at 9:02 AM, June 19, 2019 at her Home and Charged with;



1.) Aggravated Assault of a Child



2.) Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

Reyna Margarita Ramirez, POB: MEXICOListed as unemployed and home 5520 Springmeadow, North Richland Hills, TX.Arrested by Officer N. Garcia at 9:02 AM, June 19, 2019 at her Home and Charged with;

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com