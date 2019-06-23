Keller, Texas June 23, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed occupation as “self -employed” and Home at 11709 Pheasant Creek Dr., Keller, Texas,
Arrested on June 12, 2019 by Officer R. Garcia at 1200 Keller Parkway and Charged with;
Public Intoxication.
Listed Occupation as Paramedic (kinda hope you don’t get this guy on a bad night to bring you to the hospital!) for Medstar and Home 6001 Hillview, Watauga, TX
Arrested on June 9, 2019 at 3:58 AM at 100 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with;
Public Intoxication.
Lists occupation as Bartender at Bucks Cabaret and Home 9074 Image Circle #2039. Fort Worth, TX, (should maybe consider a new profession?)
Arrested on June 14, 2019 at 2:48 AM by Officer M. Keller at 1800 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC Exceeding 0.15.
SAys his Occupation its “to go: at Chilis and Home 2189 Roxboro Drive in Euless, TX.
Arrested on June 11, 2019 at 9:51 PM by Officer H. Wright at 3000 Hwy 114 and charged with;
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in Denton County
Occupation listed as Cook for Bottle Cap Alley and Home 3401 Glen Garden, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on June 10, 2019 at 11:02 PM at 800 Denton Hwy and Charged with;
1.) Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money?security a third degree felony,
2.) Immigration Detainer, note Keller IS NOT a Sanctuary City!
Listed Occupation as Kitchen for Golden Chick and home 7616 North Richland Hills,
Arrested on June 8, 2019 at 2:14 AM by Officer A. BEall at 500 Pate Orr and charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15.
Listed Occupation as Driver for Amazon and Home 8508 Newman Dr., North Richland Hills,
Arrested on June 9, 2019 at 4:17 AM by Officer A. Beal at 100 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;
Public Intoxication.
Listed Occupation as Landscaping, Self Employed and Home 14401 Sandy View, Austin, TX.
Arrested on June 9, 2019 by Officer B Shimanek at 100 Verona Way and Charged with
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
2.) Unrestrained Child,
3.)Unstrained Child,
4.) No Operators License.
Listed Occupation as Business Owner, Self Employed and Home 3616 Kodiak, Ft. Worth,
Arrested on June 13, 2019 at 2:13 AM by Officer M. Keller at 100 Taylor St. and Charged with:
Driving while Intoxicated
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
