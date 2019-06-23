Keller, Texas June 23, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Listed occupation as “self -employed” and Home at 11709 Pheasant Creek Dr., Keller, Texas,



Arrested on June 12, 2019 by Officer R. Garcia at 1200 Keller Parkway and Charged with;



John Ernest Antman, Age: 49, POB: MD.



Listed Occupation as Paramedic (kinda hope you don’t get this guy on a bad night to bring you to the hospital!) for Medstar and Home 6001 Hillview, Watauga, TX



Arrested on June 9, 2019 at 3:58 AM at 100 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with;



Marissa Renee Cubbin, Age 25, POB Largo Florida



Lists occupation as Bartender at Bucks Cabaret and Home 9074 Image Circle #2039. Fort Worth, TX, (should maybe consider a new profession?)



Arrested on June 14, 2019 at 2:48 AM by Officer M. Keller at 1800 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Marquell Alan Vigil, Age 18, POB: Greeley, CO.



SAys his Occupation its “to go: at Chilis and Home 2189 Roxboro Drive in Euless, TX.



Arrested on June 11, 2019 at 9:51 PM by Officer H. Wright at 3000 Hwy 114 and charged with;



Rodriguez German Flores, Age: 28, POB: Chihauhua, MEXICO.



Occupation listed as Cook for Bottle Cap Alley and Home 3401 Glen Garden, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on June 10, 2019 at 11:02 PM at 800 Denton Hwy and Charged with;



1.) Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money?security a third degree felony,



Listed Occupation as Kitchen for Golden Chick and home 7616 North Richland Hills,



Arrested on June 8, 2019 at 2:14 AM by Officer A. BEall at 500 Pate Orr and charged with;



Listed Occupation as Driver for Amazon and Home 8508 Newman Dr., North Richland Hills,



Arrested on June 9, 2019 at 4:17 AM by Officer A. Beal at 100 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;



Centeno Age: 22, POB: Honduras



Listed Occupation as Landscaping, Self Employed and Home 14401 Sandy View, Austin, TX.



Arrested on June 9, 2019 by Officer B Shimanek at 100 Verona Way and Charged with



1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,



2.) Unrestrained Child,



3.)Unstrained Child,



atthew Joseph Satalino, Age: 35, POB: Mineola, NY.



Listed Occupation as Business Owner, Self Employed and Home 3616 Kodiak, Ft. Worth,



Arrested on June 13, 2019 at 2:13 AM by Officer M. Keller at 100 Taylor St. and Charged with:



