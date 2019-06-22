Southlake, Texas, June 24, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Daniel Worobiec, Age: 33, POB: Poland



Listed Occupation as Financial Advisor for Chase Bank andhome 3406 Hockley Ranch Road, Roanoke,



Arrested on June 14, 2018 at 2:48 by Officer T. Harris at 200 E. Kirkwood Blvd, Southlake, TX. and charged with



Micah Seven Osterling, Age: 20, POB: Bedford, TX.



Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 1216 Glenda Dr., Bedford, TX



Arrested by Officer T. Harris, June 17, 2019 at 12:41 AM and Charged with;



ose Miguel Bailon, Age: 65: POB: MEXICO



Listed Occupation as Labor at Tio Carlos and Home 2300 Timberline Dr., Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on June 16, 2019 at 9:01 PM by Officer T. Meuller at Cook Children’s Physician Network and Charged with;



Marilyn Lawrence Boemer, AGE: 86, POB: El Dorado, KS



Listed Occupation as retired and Home 14301 Allen Trl, Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on June 20, 2019 at 8:18 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2289 E. Hwy 114 EB and Charged with;



Job Otieno Oberoh, Age: 25, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Website Designer, Self Employed and Home 5407 Vermillan Trail, Arlington, TX.



Arrested on June 19, 2019 at 8:33 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at Costco in Southlake and Charged with;



1.) Failure to Id Fugitive from Justice,



2.)On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Speeding,



3.)On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Failure to display Driver’s License,



4.)On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Running a Red Light,



5.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Expired Driver’s License,



6.)On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Failure to Display Driver’s License,



7.) On a Dalworthington Garden Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



8.) On a Dalworthington Garden Warrant for Failure to Appear,



9.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Ran a Stop Sign,



