Colleyville, Texas June 23, 2019

A huge crowd attended to what has been described as the best City of Colleyville function in the history of the city, featuring legendary country singer John Michael Montgomery, an audience that literally filled up the entire area near the Colleyville Community Center, for this outdoor concert and fireworks.

Thanks to photographers Councilwoman Tammy Nakamura and Jamie Thibodeaux, these photos are a memorial to the crowd you were with for this great event, or a darn good reason not to miss next year’s city celebration.