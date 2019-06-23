JUNE 23, 2019 Cypress, Texas

A 72-year-old greeter at a Walmart store in Texas says he was punched in the face and knocked unconscious – just for doing his job.

It happened last Friday at a Walmart location in Cypress, northwest of Houston, according to KTRK-TV.

The greeter, Mohinder Randhawa, told the station he just wanted to check that a customer had paid for a case of Gatorade being carried out of the store.



“He punched on my face with a closed right hand,” Randhawa told KTRK. “I fell down on the ground.

“My left upper lip was broken from here, blood started out, and inside also there was a cut about half an inch,” he continued.

Randhawa claims he never accused the suspect of stealing the drinks. He said cashiers sometimes miss an item while scanning a customer’s purchases and he just wanted to check.

“He punched on my face with a closed right hand,” Randhawa told KTRK. “I fell down on the ground.

“My left upper lip was broken from here, blood started out, and inside also there was a cut about half an inch,” he continued.

Randhawa claims he never accused the suspect of stealing the drinks. He said cashiers sometimes miss an item while scanning a customer’s purchases and he just wanted to check.

The greeter, Mohinder Randhawa, told the station he just wanted to check that a customer had paid for a case of Gatorade being carried out of the store.



What to do if threatened;

So, a 72-year-old Walmart greeter was just trying to do his job…

When he saw a man leaving the store and asked the customer to see his receipt.

The customer didn’t take too kindly to this question.

42-year-old Craig Valentine started arguing with the Walmart greeter and then sucker punched him out cold.

The attacker was arrested and thankfully, the Walmart greeter was okay.

But, it just goes to show how unhinged so many people are these days.

In fact, just two days ago, I was staying in a semi-fancy hotel.

To get on the elevators to go to your room, you had to show your room key to get past security.

The guy behind me flipped out when security asked to see his key.

He started yelling at the security guard and getting up in his face.

I was quite impressed with how security remained calm and they did a good job of handling the situation.

But, with the selfish and “instant gratification” world we live in, people lose their crap at the slightest inconvenience.

This is why you have to know how to deal with one of these crazies.

First, you obviously try to deescalate the situation.

If the person starts to get too close to you, put your hands up and palms out.

You might be saying things such as “buddy, I don’t want any trouble.” Or, “please don’t come any closer to me.”

By having your hands out and palms up, it looks good like you’re trying to calm things for all of the knuckleheads who are videoing you (instead of helping you.)

But, another reason you want the hands out and palms up is that your hands are closer to the person in case you need to strike them in the face or throat, you don’t have to reach as far.

If they do try to punch you, you want to step into them and strike first.

By stepping into them, it’s harder for them to throw a punch because you’re in so close.

And once you start punching, don’t stop until the threat is down.

Never throw just one punch.

You want to be like the Energizer Bunny, punching repeatedly until the threat leaves you alone.

I certainly hope you never have to defend yourself…

But, it might be Walmart, the grocery store, a restaurant, etc., where some nutjob loses his cool.

So, at least you now know what to do.

And, as the old G.I. Joe cartoon says, “Knowing is half the battle.”

This self-defense training video, can help you with the other half.

Just a suggestion, it’s totally up to you.