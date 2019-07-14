Southlake, Texas July 14, 2019

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



Christine Isabelle Lucena, Age: 27, POB: Detroit, Mich.



Listed Occupation as Student at NYU and Home 806 Cross Lane, Southlake, TX.



Arrested on July 6, 2019 at 3:56 AM by Officer J. Busby at Cross Lane, Southlake and Charged with;



NO MUG SHOT AT PRESS TIME



Listed Occupation as Mechanical Engineer at UT Arlington, and Home 1530 Main St., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on July 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1699 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;

Listed Occupation as Student at Tulane University and Home 320 Henry Clay Ave., New Orleans, LA.



Arrested on July 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM by Officer G. Music at 1575 E. Southlake, Blvd and Charged with:



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 1 G, less than 4 g, a Felony Third Degree, NO BOND.



Jeffrey Mark Robison, Age 50, POB: TX,

Listed Occupation as Mortgages and Self employed and Home 3020 Martello Lane, Plano, TX.



Arrested on July 5, 2019 at 12:02 AM by Officer T. Harris at 2900 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated.



Selvin Mauricio Canales, Age: 30, POB: El Salvador



No Occupation Listed and Home 4550 Lizzy Drive, Dallas, TX.



Arrested on July 5, 2019 at 12:25 AM by Officer W. Boyd at 100 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated!*



Akshay Manishbhai Goradia, Age: 23 POB: India



Listed Occupation as Forklift Driver for Amazon and Home 11649 Winding Brook Dr., Ft.Worth, TX.



Arrested on July 6, 2019 at 112:27 AM by Officer P. Logan at 300 W. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



