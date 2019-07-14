Southlake, Texas July 14, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Student at NYU and Home 806 Cross Lane, Southlake, TX.
Arrested on July 6, 2019 at 3:56 AM by Officer J. Busby at Cross Lane, Southlake and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated !*
Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Felony Third Degree
Listed Occupation as Mechanical Engineer at UT Arlington, and Home 1530 Main St., Southlake, TX.
Arrested on July 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1699 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Listed Occupation as Student at Tulane University and Home 320 Henry Clay Ave., New Orleans, LA.
Arrested on July 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM by Officer G. Music at 1575 E. Southlake, Blvd and Charged with:
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 1 G, less than 4 g, a Felony Third Degree, NO BOND.
Remarks, “does not know SSN”)
Listed Occupation as Mortgages and Self employed and Home 3020 Martello Lane, Plano, TX.
Arrested on July 5, 2019 at 12:02 AM by Officer T. Harris at 2900 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
No Occupation Listed and Home 4550 Lizzy Drive, Dallas, TX.
Arrested on July 5, 2019 at 12:25 AM by Officer W. Boyd at 100 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated!*
2.) Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info..(Dropped per Arresting Officer)
Listed Occupation as Forklift Driver for Amazon and Home 11649 Winding Brook Dr., Ft.Worth, TX.
Arrested on July 6, 2019 at 112:27 AM by Officer P. Logan at 300 W. Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving While INtoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.
Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Felony Third Degree
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com