Colleyville, Texas July 14, 2019



Dianna Wacha McCann, Age: 68, POB: Palestine, TX. n, Age: 68, POB: Palestine, TX.

Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 4002 Woodstock Dr., Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on July 10, 2019 by Officer B. Wilson at her Home and Charged with;



1.) Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Felony Second Degree,



2.) Criminal Mischief more than $2,500 less than $30,000 a State Jail Felony



Colleyville Police Incident Reports

Jared Douglas Kittle, Age: 35, POB: Santa Anna, CA.



Listed as self employed and Home 400 Polo Ct., Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on July 5, 2019 by Officer J. Mackey at 12:51 AM at his Home and Charged with,



Chad Richard Norred, Age: 25, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed as Unemployed and Home 4800 Cranbrook Dr. West, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on July 12, 2019 at 3:14 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at the Exxon Station in Colleyville and Charged with,



1.) Tampering and Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair an Investigation, a Felony Third Degree,



Kathelene Dorothy Ann Deitzel, Age: 23 , POB: Longview, TX Age: 23 , POB: Longview, TX

Listed Occupation as Waiter at On the Border and Home 6557 Glenview Dr. # 1716, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on July 7, 2019 at 4:52 AM by Officer M. Foss at 3800 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated with an Open alcohol Container in the Vehicle. a Class B. Misdemeanor



Israel Diaz, Age: 17, POB: Mexico,



Listed as Unemployed and Home 431 N. Scribner St #57, Grapevine, Texas



Arrested on July 10, 2019 at 12:52 AM by Officer R. McFadden at 4800 Glade Creek Dr and charged with;



1.) Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony,



2.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Theft of More than $100



3.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Remarks: Does not have a SSN, No Middle Name, No Driver’s License

Matthew Allen Hartley, Age: 44, POB: MI,



No Occupation listed and Home 4640 Mountain Oak St., Ft. Worth,



Arrested on July 7, 2019 by Officer J. Newman at 7100 Jo Will St. and Charged with;



Davante Lacharles Alford, Age: 26 m POB: WA,



Listed as self employed and Home 1201 East Park Blvd, Plano, TX.



Arrested on July 7, 2019 at 10:55 PM by Officer K. Bruner at 5000 Roberts Road and Charged with,



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



2.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for No Vehicle Registration<



3.)On a Richardson PD Warrant for 2nd Offense of failure to appear to maintain registration,



