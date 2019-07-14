Colleyville, Texas July 14, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 4002 Woodstock Dr., Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on July 10, 2019 by Officer B. Wilson at her Home and Charged with;
1.) Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Felony Second Degree,
2.) Criminal Mischief more than $2,500 less than $30,000 a State Jail Felony
Listed as self employed and Home 400 Polo Ct., Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on July 5, 2019 by Officer J. Mackey at 12:51 AM at his Home and Charged with,
ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY TO A FAMILY MEMBER, a Class A Misdemeanor
Listed as Unemployed and Home 4800 Cranbrook Dr. West, Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on July 12, 2019 at 3:14 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at the Exxon Station in Colleyville and Charged with,
1.) Tampering and Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair an Investigation, a Felony Third Degree,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Listed Occupation as Waiter at On the Border and Home 6557 Glenview Dr. # 1716, North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on July 7, 2019 at 4:52 AM by Officer M. Foss at 3800 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with an Open alcohol Container in the Vehicle. a Class B. Misdemeanor
Listed as Unemployed and Home 431 N. Scribner St #57, Grapevine, Texas
Arrested on July 10, 2019 at 12:52 AM by Officer R. McFadden at 4800 Glade Creek Dr and charged with;
1.) Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony,
2.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Theft of More than $100
3.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Failure to Appear.
Remarks: Does not have a SSN, No Middle Name, No Driver’s License
No Occupation listed and Home 4640 Mountain Oak St., Ft. Worth,
Arrested on July 7, 2019 by Officer J. Newman at 7100 Jo Will St. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed as self employed and Home 1201 East Park Blvd, Plano, TX.
Arrested on July 7, 2019 at 10:55 PM by Officer K. Bruner at 5000 Roberts Road and Charged with,
1.) Driving while Intoxicated,
2.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for No Vehicle Registration<
3.)On a Richardson PD Warrant for 2nd Offense of failure to appear to maintain registration,
4.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Driving without a License.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
2 Comments
Billy B
Why do my comments get deleted? Why alienate your only reader?
Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux
Not aware your comments are deleted, “our only reader!” NOW that is a comment that deserves deletion! but here it is anyway