The opening of Camp Bow Wow Colleyville this Sunday, 7/21! Located just .6 miles from TX 121 and 12 minutes from the DFW airport, the brand new, state-of-the-art custom facility will offer 63 spacious cabins with comfy cots, 4 luxury suites, 12 teacup condos, 5 large indoor and 5 outdoor play spaces for the pups and separate teacup play areas.
Camp Bow Wow Colleyville will also offer the below special membership options:
- ** Limited Availability – Fur-Ever Loyal Colleyville Club Daycare Membership – Includes $40/night/dog overnight boarding for $369/month/dog, with no commitment beyond the following month. Limit one per dog but transferable within household.
- Daycare Woof-Pack – Customize 2-To-30 days of daycare at a 1% price discount, per day of daycare (i.e. “22 Daycare Woof-Packs” would be a 22% discount from the daily daycare rate).
- 401K-9 Partnership Program – Employee discounted services for select local businesses.
- “Love Our Dog Parents” Birthday Week – Includes $40/night/dog throughout the dog parent’s 7-day birthday week (valid 3 days before, day of birthday, 3 days following, or any combination of 7 days).