Hurst, Texas July 5, 2019

The Hurst Police Department is investigating an auto vs. pedestrian accident that resulted in the death of

one person. The accident occurred in the 600 block of westbound State Highway 10 at approximately

12:24 pm. The driver of a green Ford F150 pick up truck had apparently experienced vehicle problems

and was stopped in the outside lane. Witnesses said the driver of the truck exited his vehicle and was

walking around to the rear of the truck when a black Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 29 year old Christopher

Thompson, ran into the rear of the truck, where the driver of the Ford truck was struck and killed.

The identity of the driver of the Ford truck is being witheld pending next of kin notification. Christopher

Thompson was later arrested at the accident scene for a suspended license violation and drug

paraphernalia charges. The cause of the accident is still under investigation and there are currently no

charges relating to the death pending at this time.



Book in photo of Christopher Thompson was not available at the time of this release.