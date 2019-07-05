Colleyville, Texas July 5, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Self Employed and Home 400 POLO CT., Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on July 5, 2019 at 12:51 AM by Officer J. Mackey at his home and charged with;
ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY TO A FAMILY MEMBER.
Listed Occupation as “Mortgages,” self employed and Home 2307 Poplar Lane, Colleyville, TX
Arrested on June 29, 2019 at 2:37 AM by Officer J. Mackey at 6400 Kingston and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd !!** only a Class A Misdemeanor
2.) Evading Arrest and Detention with a previous Conviction, a State Jail Felony
Listed Occupation as Estation at Midcities Clinic and home 3322 Sprindle Tree Dr. Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on June 27, 2019 by Officer E. Alivarez at Albertson’s 4000 Glade Road and Charged with;
1. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony,
2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Speeding.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 3824 Shady Meadow Dr., Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on June 28, 2019 at 11:59 PM by Orficer J. Newman at 5000 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated (at 18..great start in life)
2.) Criminal Mischief more than $100 Less than $750) (this kid is going somewhere, most likely jail!)
Listed Occupation as Labor for Cowboy Land Management and Home 5317 Blue Mound #206, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on June 28, 2019 at 8:58 PM by Officer M. Foss at 4100 Colleyville Blvd and Charge with;
1.) No Operators License,
2.) Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information to a Police Officer,
3.) Parole Violation from the Arizona Board of Parole
Listed Occupation as Project Manager for Select Construction and Home 3481 S. Hills Ave. Ft Worth, TX.
Arrested on June 21, 2019 by Officer J. Newman at 4300 Colleyville Blvd and Charged wit;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com