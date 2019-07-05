Colleyville, Texas July 5, 2019

Jared Douglas Kittle, Age: 35, POB: Santa Anna, CA.



Listed Occupation as Self Employed and Home 400 POLO CT., Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on July 5, 2019 at 12:51 AM by Officer J. Mackey at his home and charged with;



Ryan Matthew Schneider, Age: 33, POB: Grand Forks, ND



Listed Occupation as “Mortgages,” self employed and Home 2307 Poplar Lane, Colleyville, TX



Arrested on June 29, 2019 at 2:37 AM by Officer J. Mackey at 6400 Kingston and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd !!** only a Class A Misdemeanor



Kathryn Leigh Miller, Age: 48, POB: San Antonio, TX.



Listed Occupation as Estation at Midcities Clinic and home 3322 Sprindle Tree Dr. Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on June 27, 2019 by Officer E. Alivarez at Albertson’s 4000 Glade Road and Charged with;



1. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony,



Christianson Jeffrey Knipper, Age 18, POB: Irving, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 3824 Shady Meadow Dr., Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on June 28, 2019 at 11:59 PM by Orficer J. Newman at 5000 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated



2.) Criminal Mischief more than $100 Less than $750)



James Richard Dossey, Age: 46, POB: Arizona,



Listed Occupation as Labor for Cowboy Land Management and Home 5317 Blue Mound #206, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on June 28, 2019 at 8:58 PM by Officer M. Foss at 4100 Colleyville Blvd and Charge with;



1.) No Operators License,



2.) Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information to a Police Officer,



Brett Aaron Landers, Age: 25, POB: Dallas,



Listed Occupation as Project Manager for Select Construction and Home 3481 S. Hills Ave. Ft Worth, TX.



Arrested on June 21, 2019 by Officer J. Newman at 4300 Colleyville Blvd and Charged wit;



