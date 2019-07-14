Keller, Texas July 14, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Did not list an Occupation and Home 3720 Greenbriar, Ct, Colleyville, Texas.
Arrested on July 4, 2019 at 12:18 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a controlled Substance PG2 more than 1 Gram but less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree.
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon a Class A Misdemeanor
Listed as unemployed and Home 210 Meadowbrook Lane, Keller, TX.
Arrested on June 29, 2018 at 2:28 AM by Officer H. Wright at 700 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Public Intoxication
Listed occupation as Vice President of BNY Mellon and Home 8756 Golden Sunset Trail, Keller, TX
Arrested on June 30, 2019 at 2:01 AM by Officer H. Wright on 250 S. Main St and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC More than 0.15 !
Listed Occupation as Server at Mexican Inn and Home 404 Woodland Dr., Keller, TX.
Arrested on June 30, 2019 at 11:19 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 600 S. Main Street and Charged with:
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G, less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree
Listed Occupation as Maintenance at Olympus and Home 1300 Keller Pkwy #317, Keller, Tx.
Arrested on June 30, 2019 at 9:47 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1100 Keller Pkwy and Charged with
1. Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.
Listed as unemployed and Home 1212 Donley Ct., Euless, TX
Arrested on July 3, 2019 at 10:56 AM by Officer M. Moore at 799 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with;
1.) Unlawful possession of a Firearm by a Felon a Felony Third Degree
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1G, less than 4G, a Felony Third Degree
3.) Forgery of a Government/National Institution Money or Security, a Felony Third Degree
4. ) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Theft under $50.
