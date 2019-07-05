Southlake, Texas July 5, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
First 6 reported are all DWI cases
Arrested on June 22, 2019 at 8:4 PM by Officer D. Moody at 100 S. Carroll Ave and Charged with;
Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 2306 Hillside, Southlake, TX.
Arrested on June 11, 2019 by Officer T. Mueller at 100 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with
Driving while Intoxicated!
Listed as Unemployed and Home 7700 Emerson Lane, Flower Mound, TX.
Arrested on June 8, 2019 by Officer T. Harris at 300 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated!
Listed Occupation as Sales for Park Place and Home 15472 Yarberry Dr., Roanoke.
Arrested on June 9, 2019 at 2:40 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 600 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated!
Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 1606 Haydenbend Cir, Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on June 13, 2019 at 5:02 PM by Officer C. Demico at 299 W Hwy 114 and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated!
Listed Occupations as Sales for Earnest and Young and Home 511 Park Pl Ct. Southlake,
Arrested on June 21, 2019 by Officer D. Moody at N. Peytonville Ave and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated
Listed occupation as Labor and self-employed,
1.)Driving while Intoxicated
2.) No Operators License
Listed as Unemployed at Home 780 Emberwood Dr. Dallas, TX.[
Arrested on June 28, 2019 at 2:25 Pm by Officer C. Branham at the First Financial Bank and Charged with
Forgery of a Financial Instrument.
Listed as Unemployed and Homeless,
Arrested on June 27, 2019 by Officer Kyle Meeks at 450 Briarwood Dr. and Charged with
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 Less than 28 G,
2.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond to be set by Magistrate.
Arrested on June 22, 2019 at 8:4 PM by Officer D. Moody at 100 S. Carroll Ave and Charged with;
Listed Occupation as OBGYN and Self Employed, and Home 118 Walnut Creek Lane, Boyd, Texas.
Arrested on June 21, 2019 at 8:02 PM by Officer C. Branham at 500 W Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com