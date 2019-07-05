Southlake, Texas July 5, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

First 6 reported are all DWI cases



Marie Louise Kaiser, Age: 57, POB: CT



Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 2306 Hillside, Southlake, TX.



Arrested on June 11, 2019 by Officer T. Mueller at 100 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with



Driving while Intoxicated! , Age: 57, POB: CTListed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 2306 Hillside, Southlake, TX.Arrested on June 11, 2019 by Officer T. Mueller at 100 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with



Rachael E. Cockerell, AGe: 41, POB: Dallas



Listed as Unemployed and Home 7700 Emerson Lane, Flower Mound, TX.



Arrested on June 8, 2019 by Officer T. Harris at 300 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated! l, AGe: 41, POB: DallasListed as Unemployed and Home 7700 Emerson Lane, Flower Mound, TX.Arrested on June 8, 2019 by Officer T. Harris at 300 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;



William Corey Bedford, Age: 36, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Sales for Park Place and Home 15472 Yarberry Dr., Roanoke.



Arrested on June 9, 2019 at 2:40 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 600 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated! , Age: 36, POB: Ft. Worth,Listed Occupation as Sales for Park Place and Home 15472 Yarberry Dr., Roanoke.Arrested on June 9, 2019 at 2:40 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 600 W Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Diane Kubala Wendling, Age: 68, POB: New Orleans,



Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 1606 Haydenbend Cir, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on June 13, 2019 at 5:02 PM by Officer C. Demico at 299 W Hwy 114 and Charged with,



Driving While Intoxicated! Age: 68, POB: New Orleans,Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 1606 Haydenbend Cir, Grapevine, TX.Arrested on June 13, 2019 at 5:02 PM by Officer C. Demico at 299 W Hwy 114 and Charged with,



Gregory Rowe Smith, Age: 51, POB: WY



Listed Occupations as Sales for Earnest and Young and Home 511 Park Pl Ct. Southlake,



Arrested on June 21, 2019 by Officer D. Moody at N. Peytonville Ave and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated h, Age: 51, POB: WYListed Occupations as Sales for Earnest and Young and Home 511 Park Pl Ct. Southlake,Arrested on June 21, 2019 by Officer D. Moody at N. Peytonville Ave and Charged with;



Jonathan Rey Garcia, Age: 27, POB: Dallas,



Listed occupation as Labor and self-employed,

, Age: 27, POB: Dallas,Listed occupation as Labor and self-employed, Arrested on June 22, 2019 at 8:4 PM by Officer D. Moody at 100 S. Carroll Ave and Charged with;



1.)Driving while Intoxicated



2.) No Operators License



Leilani Mone Robinson, Age: 33,,



Listed as Unemployed at Home 780 Emberwood Dr. Dallas, TX.[



Arrested on June 28, 2019 at 2:25 Pm by Officer C. Branham at the First Financial Bank and Charged with



Forgery of a Financial Instrument. , Age: 33,,Listed as Unemployed at Home 780 Emberwood Dr. Dallas, TX.[Arrested on June 28, 2019 at 2:25 Pm by Officer C. Branham at the First Financial Bank and Charged with



Crystal Nicole Espinoza, Age 32, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed as Unemployed and Homeless,



Arrested on June 27, 2019 by Officer Kyle Meeks at 450 Briarwood Dr. and Charged with



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 Less than 28 G,



2.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond to be set by Magistrate. , Age 32, POB: Ft. Worth,Listed as Unemployed and Homeless,Arrested on June 27, 2019 by Officer Kyle Meeks at 450 Briarwood Dr. and Charged with



Tracy Glenn Rust, Age: 57



Listed Occupation as OBGYN and Self Employed, and Home 118 Walnut Creek Lane, Boyd, Texas.



Arrested on June 21, 2019 at 8:02 PM by Officer C. Branham at 500 W Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;



Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Age: 57Listed Occupation as OBGYN and Self Employed, and Home 118 Walnut Creek Lane, Boyd, Texas.Arrested on June 21, 2019 at 8:02 PM by Officer C. Branham at 500 W Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;



