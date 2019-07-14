With several candidates for the 2020 presidential election proposing the cancellation or refinancing of America’s massive student debt load, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt as well as accompanying videos.

To determine the states that are friendliest toward student-loan debtors, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The data set ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.

Student Debt in Texas (1=Most; 25=Avg.)

33 rd – Avg. Student Debt

33 rd – Proportion of Students with Debt

24 th – Student Debt as % of Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

27 th – Unemployment Rate of Population Aged 25 to 34

12 th – % of Student Loans Past Due or in Default

35 th – % of Student-Loan Borrowers Aged 50+

20 th – Availability of Student Jobs

4 th – Availability of Paid Internships

18th – Grant Growth

