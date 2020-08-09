August 9, 2020



Dog Swimming Pool in City

Friendly City

With National Homeless Animals Day approaching and over 85 million U.S. pet-owning households projected to spend $99 billion this year, the personal finance website WalletHub today released an in-depth report on 2020’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities, as well as accompanying videos.

In order to determine where Americans’ animal companions can enjoy the best quality of life without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the creature-friendliness of the 100 largest cities across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability.

Most Pet-Friendly Cities Least Pet-Friendly Cities

1. Tampa, FL 91. Newark, NJ

2. Austin, TX 92. Chula Vista, CA

3. Las Vegas, NV 93. Mesa, AZ

4. Orlando, FL 94. Buffalo, NY

5. Seattle, WA 95. Laredo, TX

6. St. Louis, MO 96. Bakersfield, CA

7. Atlanta, GA 97. Honolulu, HI

8. New Orleans, LA 98. Santa Ana, CA

9. Birmingham, AL 99. San Bernardino, CA

10. San Diego, CA 100. Fresno, CA

Key Stats

• Corpus Christi, Texas, has the lowest average veterinary care costs (per visit), $38.75, which is 2.1 times lower than in Washington, the city with the highest at $80.09.

• Miami has the most veterinarians (per square root of the population), 0.3350, which is 88.2 times more than in Newark, New Jersey, the city with the fewest at 0.0038.

• St. Paul, Minnesota, has the lowest monthly dog-insurance premium, $34.84, which is 2.5 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $88.76.

• San Francisco has the most pet businesses (per square root of the population), 0.8427, which is 24.8 times more than in Newark, New Jersey, the city with the fewest at 0.0340.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please: Click Here