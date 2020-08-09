August 9, 2020 Keller, Texas

Age

Tufts Behringer, Age 69, No POB: Listed



Listed Occupation as “Head Hunter” and Self Employed with home at 300 Bourland Road #117, Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 26, 2020 by Officer D. Moore at the Olympus Stone Glen Apts and Charged with,



