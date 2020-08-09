August 9, 2020 Keller, Texas
Listed Occupation as “Head Hunter” and Self Employed with home at 300 Bourland Road #117, Keller, TX.
Arrested on July 26, 2020 by Officer D. Moore at the Olympus Stone Glen Apts and Charged with,
DRIVING WITH INTOXICATED made $1,000 personal Bond.
Listed no Occupation and Home 1101 Bear Creek Pkwy #304, Keller.
Arrested on July 31, 2020 at 3:22 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 900 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed ans Unemployed and Home 4600 Vance Road, North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on July 28, 2020 at 12:34 AM by Officer N. Nguyen at 1500 S. Main St. and Charged with
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 more than 28 G,
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon,
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Listed as Self Employed and Home 324 Penny Lane, Roanoke, TX.
Arrested on July 28, 2020 at 11:39 AM by Officr R. Garcia at 800 Keller Pkwy and Charged with:
1.) POssession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 1 G a State Jail Felony,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 3821 Granada Dr., North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on July 26, 2020 at 3:39 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at the Lowe’s Home Improvement 600 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1G, a State Jail Felony
Listed as Unemployed and Homeless
Arrested on July 25, 2020 at 5:59 AM at 1732 Hickory Chase Circle by Officer J. Montgomery and Charged with;
Public Intoxication