Secret Drinkers: 1 in 5 Texans admit to keeping their lockdown drinking a secret from their partner, reveals survey.

1 in 5 admit they have lied to their partner about the amount of alcohol they have consumed.

41% believe their relationship dynamic would shift if they or their partner decided to quit drinking.

Even if you are in a healthy, loving relationship, living with another person is no easy feat when you are confined to the four walls of your home due to social distancing regulations. Since outdoor excursions are limited to avoid contact with others, and considering many Americans are still working from home, having your partner around can result in a lack of personal space, causing frustration and arguments. For this reason, if you feel you need a break, you may choose to take a step back and sneak a sip of your favorite wine or beer in peace. What they don’t know won’t hurt them, right?

ProjectKnow.com, a provider of resources related to substance use treatment, conducted a survey of 3,000 Americans in relationships to find out how many have been hiding their drinking habits from their partner. It was found that nearly 1 in 5 Texans admit to keeping their drinking a secret from their partner during lockdown.

It seems alcohol has a significant bearing on many relationships across the country as 41% of respondents believe their relationship dynamic would shift if they or their partner decided to quit drinking.

Additionally, 15% of people admit they have gotten drunk while their partner stayed sober during lockdown. On top of this, 1 in 10 (10%) said if they had a drink in the morning – like a mimosa – they wouldn’t tell their partner.

More than 1 in 5 (22%) also admit they have lied to their partner about the amount of alcohol they have consumed. However, 82% of people say they would confront their partner directly if they felt they were hiding their drinking habit.

The survey revealed that 79% of respondents say they prefer drinking alcohol with their partner. This highlights that even though drinking can cause disputes between couples, many may find it more comforting to drink around the person with whom they are most familiar. Additionally, a large majority (82%) of people say if they had a problem with alcohol, their relationship is trusting enough to be able to confide in their partner about it.

“Tensions are inherently high during the pandemic for a number of reasons, and experiencing a sudden decrease in personal space does not help matters,” said Fran Myers-Routt, clinical director at River Oaks Treatment Center and spokesperson for ProjectKnow.com. “Difficult situations can quickly lead to the development, or exacerbation, of unhealthy coping mechanisms such as a marked increase in alcohol intake. If you suspect your partner may be struggling with an alcohol and/or substance use problem, there is an abundance of helpful information available online to help guide them towards a journey to recovery.”



