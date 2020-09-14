Keller, Texas Sept 12, 2020

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Age: 34, POB: Zeeland, MI.

Listed Occupation as a Server at the Mighty Chick and Home 13136 Settlers Trail, Ft. Worth, TX.

Listed Occupation as a Server at the Mighty Chick and Home 13136 Settlers Trail, Ft. Worth, TX.

Arrested on Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:21 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 S. Main St and Charged with;

Arrested on Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:21 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 S. Main St and Charged with;

1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle



2.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Speeding-Posted,



3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility,



4.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear, Total Fined Amount $954.00 Traci Lynn Riemersma,







Listed Occupation as General Manager at Office Depot and Home 9113 Belvedere Drive, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:26 PM, by Officer J. Torres at the Chick Fil A on Keller Pkway and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated. Shane Matthew Macfawn, Age: 46, POB: Fairbanks, AK.Listed Occupation as General Manager at Office Depot and Home 9113 Belvedere Drive, Ft. Worth.Arrested on Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:26 PM, by Officer J. Torres at the Chick Fil A on Keller Pkway and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Nurse for Assisted Living and Home 807 Martin Lane, Euless, TX



Arrested on Aug. 28, 2020 by Officer R. Carothers at the Childrens Learning Adventure Child Care 1841 Ruff Snow and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15. Rojana Banepali, Age: 43, No POB Listed,Listed Occupation as Nurse for Assisted Living and Home 807 Martin Lane, Euless, TXArrested on Aug. 28, 2020 by Officer R. Carothers at the Childrens Learning Adventure Child Care 1841 Ruff Snow and Charged with;









No Occupation Listed and Home 510 Fort Worth Dr. #1306, Denton, TX.

Arrested on Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:15 AM by Officer D. Moore at 2200 Hwy 377 and Charged with:

Arrested on Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:15 AM by Officer D. Moore at 2200 Hwy 377 and Charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15. Jordan Lee Hotman, Age: 28, POB: Carrollton, TX







Listed as Unemployed and no Address given.



Arrested on Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 1300 Main and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!** Cameron E. Blair Maloney, Age: 31, POB: North Richland HillsListed as Unemployed and no Address given.Arrested on Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 1300 Main and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Assistant Manager at Ready Cable and Home 4510 Keller Hicks Road, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:32 AM by Officer D. Moore at 100 N. Main St. and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated Robert Harold Lemke II. Age: 45, POB: East Peoria, IL.Listed Occupation as Assistant Manager at Ready Cable and Home 4510 Keller Hicks Road, Keller, TX.Arrested on Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:32 AM by Officer D. Moore at 100 N. Main St. and Charged with;







Listed as unemployed and Home 5501 Chinkapin Lane, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Aug. 08, 2020 at 2:58 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at the Pour Shack 250 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Public Intoxication Charles Lyle Terry, Age: 31, POB: Ft. WorthListed as unemployed and Home 5501 Chinkapin Lane, Ft. Worth.Arrested on Aug. 08, 2020 at 2:58 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at the Pour Shack 250 S. Main St. and Charged with;









Listed Occupation as Trash Driver for JB Hunt and Home 2409 Glen Morris Road, Carrollton, TX.

Arrested on Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:31 PM by Officer D. Moore at 100 Bates St. and Charged with;

Arrested on Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:31 PM by Officer D. Moore at 100 Bates St. and Charged with;

Driving While Intoxicated Jacob John Ulman, Age: 31, No POB Listed.







No Occupation listed and Home 5325 Sugarloaf Trail #6202, Ft Worth, TX|





Arrested on August 9, 2020 at 2:52 AM by Officer L. Knapp at 800 S. Main St. and Charged with;

1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1G, a State Jail Felony,



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 less than 1G, a State Jail Felony Penelope Lea Helen Merlet, Age: 25, POB: Madison, WINo Occupation listed and Home 5325 Sugarloaf Trail #6202, Ft Worth, TX|







No Occupation listed and Home 6108 E Masters Dr., Ft. Worth, TX



Arrested on Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:43 AM by Officer J. Torres at 800 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated. Perizat Kasymakunova, Age: 38, POB: KazakhstanNo Occupation listed and Home 6108 E Masters Dr., Ft. Worth, TXArrested on Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:43 AM by Officer J. Torres at 800 S. Main St. and Charged with;







No Occupation listed and Home 6932 Genevieve Dr., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:46 AM by Officer W. Brockmoller at 300 Johnson Road and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!** Justin James Palmer, Age: 21, POB: Helena, MT.No Occupation listed and Home 6932 Genevieve Dr., Ft. Worth.Arrested on Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:46 AM by Officer W. Brockmoller at 300 Johnson Road and Charged with;







No Occupation listed and Home 5537 Spring Ridge Drive, Watauga, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:41 AM by Officer A. Tomer at 400 Bourland Road and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1G, a State Jail Felony. Christine Teresa Gordani, Age: 37, POB: Las Vegas, NV.No Occupation listed and Home 5537 Spring Ridge Drive, Watauga, TX.Arrested on Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:41 AM by Officer A. Tomer at 400 Bourland Road and Charged with;







Listed Occupation as Forklift Driver for Sam’s Club and home 1271 Grant St., Akron, OH.



Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM by Westlake Officer L. Nagy at 3100 Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;|



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G, less than 4000 G. a Felony Second Degree. Alexandria Estelle Mills, Age: 28, POB: Akron, OH.Listed Occupation as Forklift Driver for Sam’s Club and home 1271 Grant St., Akron, OH.Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM by Westlake Officer L. Nagy at 3100 Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;|







Listed as Unemployed and Home 2423 Lilyfield Drive. Trophy Club.



Arrested on Aug. 14, 2020 by Westlake Officer A. Hinkle at 2700 Hwy 14 EB in Westlake and charged with;



Possession of Marijuana more than 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces, a Denton County Arrest. Fine of $500 Andres Monroy Garcia, Age: 20, POB: Mexico City.Listed as Unemployed and Home 2423 Lilyfield Drive. Trophy Club.Arrested on Aug. 14, 2020 by Westlake Officer A. Hinkle at 2700 Hwy 14 EB in Westlake and charged with;

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently be

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criterias; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. If you do not have an attorney, LNO may provide, the name of an attorney you may consult with that is familiar with LNO policy. Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criterias; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. If you do not have an attorney, LNO may provide, the name of an attorney you may consult with that is familiar with LNO policy. Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com