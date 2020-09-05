

Tom Adair

November 12, 1939 to September 4, 2020

Thomas Dwayne Adair passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2020 (NOT COVID). Tom was born in Clovis, Curry County, NM on 11/12/1939. He served in the US Navy from 1957-1964 during peaceful times as a fight engineer and overhaul specialist. He was stationed at Grand Prairie,TX, Millington,TN, Coronado, CA, and eventually overseas in Okinawa, Japan. During this time, he married the love of his life, Winnell Robards. They had 59 wonderful years together. They raised 3 terrific children (Thomas Jr, Steven, and Stephany.) While living in Dallas, TX, Tom began his career in the airline industry with Braniff as mechanic and a flight instructor. In 1969, Tom moved to Hurst to join American Airlines as ground instructor and ending his career as a 727-flight simulator instructor. He retired in November 1996 from American Airlines. He was also a home builder in Grapevine-Colleyville-Southlake area for many years. Later in life he became a hobby rancher in Alvord, Texas.

Tom traveled extensively. He enjoyed visiting almost every state in United States as well as Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, and many countries in between. There wasn’t a historical marker he didn’t stop and read. He loved going to the mountains in Northern New Mexico. Stream fishing was one of his passions. He taught his children and grandchildren the art of trout fishing. Friday nights were reserved for dining with his Navy boot camp best friend Lee Rayl and his wife Bennie. He pushed his children to follow their dreams and attack life with a sense of humor. He taught his grandsons how to fix any and everything. Tom always said, “If man can build it, he could fix it.” His great granddaughters brought tremendous joy to his life. He loved every second he spent with them.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Winnell Robards Adair; children, Thomas Jr and wife Debra, Steven, Stephany and husband Kevin; siblings, Texalee Smith, Larry Adair, Glen Adair, Sheresa Lea, Kathy Wall; grandchildren, Austin Adair and husband Travis, Brent Bufe and wife Morgan, Chance Bufe and wife Kylee, Ashley Adair, Drake Adair, Sterling Adair and wife Kylie; great granddaughters, Raquel Adair, Anna Beth Bufe, Sutton Adair.

Preceded in death by father, Vernon Adair; mother, Frances Larry; brother, Dale Adair, and sister, Marilyn Kay.

Family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm, Monday, September 7, 2020 at JE Foust and Son Funeral Home, 523 South Main Street, Grapevine, Texas 76051. Funeral Service at 10 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at JE Foust and Son Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place at Restland Memorial Park, Dallas, Texas.