Sept 12, 2020 Colleyville, Texas

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



Age 22, POB: Memphis, TN.



Listed as unemployed and Home 5008 Green Hill Lane, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:11 am by Officer Olivarez at 5000 Pool Road and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.



2.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**



3.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 less than 1 G,



4.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



5.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Driving While License Invalid,



6.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ,



7.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Speeding,



8.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to Display Driver’s License,



9.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Disregarding Warning Signs or Barricades,



10.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Driving the Wrong Way on a One Way Road.



Fines on 7 of the Charges: $3,216,20 Nelson Alexander Bohanon,







Listed Occupation as Disabled and Home 111 E Beech, Fouke, AR.



Arrested on Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:54 AM by Officer Olivarez at 5600 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug,



1.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28 G





Listed Occupation as Advertising for Iheart Media and Home 1801 Mapplewood Trl, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:40 AM by Officer Lewallen at 5300 Bransford and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated.[/one_half_last]



George Trent Barber, Age: 51 No POB listed.



Listed Occupation as Software Designer, Self Employed and Home 6705 Kennedy Dr., Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:07 AM by Officer Lewallen at 4100 Colleyville and Charged with:



Charlotte Jane Bohl, Age: 57, POB: Cleburne, TX.









Listed Occupation as Customer Service Rep at Charles Swab and Home 8017 Mickey St. North Richland Hills.



Arrested on Sept 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM at her home and charged with:



1.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Aggravated Assault to the a family with a weapon, a First Degree Felony.







Listed occupation as “Owner of Company” as Self-Employed.



Arrested on Sept. 5, 2020 at 1:08 AM by Officer J. Mackey at 100 LD Lockett Road West and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated.







Listed as Unemployed and Home 6003 Ross Ave., Dallas, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 5, 2020 at 11:08 PM by Officer J. Mackey at 7200 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.







Listed Occupation as Project Manager for Tarrant Roofing and Home 104 Wildwood Ct. Azle, TX.



Arrested on Sept 8, 2020 by Officer G. Medford at 1:43 PM at 4000 Colleyville Blvd. and charged with;



1. On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Aggravated with a Deadly Weapon, a Felony Second Degree,



2.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon



Ryan Cade Anders, Age: 28, POB: Ft. Worth, TX



LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criterias; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. If you do not have an attorney, LNO may provide, the name of an attorney you may consult with that is familiar with LNO policy. Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com

