Colleyville, Texas August 5, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Artist for MP3 Productions and home 4910 Shadowwood Trail, Colleyville,
Arrested on July 20, 2019 at 12:43 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 5500 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 Less than 28G, a Class A Misdemeanor,
2.) On a Warrant from the Sheriff’s Office of Jim Wells County for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Listed as unemployed and Home 4309 Meandering Way, Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on Aug. 01, 2019 at 12:03 AM by Officer M. Foss at 1300 Hall-Johnson and charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated
Listed Occupation as Cashier at Chicken Express and Home 109 Oak Crest Hills Dr., Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on August 1, 2019 at 1:01 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 500 Field Street and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony
Occupation Fleet Manager for Trinity Industries and Home 13813 Sonterra Ranch Road, Roanoke, TX.
Arrested on July 21, 2019 by Officer E. Olivarez at 4700 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15.
Listed Occupation as Deliverer for Everspring and Home 2593 Roger Williams Dr., Irving, TX
Arrested on July 28, 2019 at 9:41 AM by Officer P. Starret at 2800 Cottonwood Lane and Charged with;
1.) Display a Fictitious License Plate,
2.) Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration
3.) Immigration Detainer by Department of Homeland Security..note Colleyville is not a sanctuary city
Listed Occupation as Flooring and Self Employed, and Home 6719 Flamewood Dr., Arlington, TX.
Arrested on July 27, 2019 at 12:33 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 4100 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**
2.) Immigration Hold, note:( Colleyville IS NOT a Sanctuary City)
Listed Occupation as Cook at Joes Pizza and home 2605 Salmon St., Irvint, TX,
Arrested on July 25, 2019 by Officer E. Olivarez at 4500 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 less than 1 gram, a State Jail Felony
