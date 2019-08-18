The Grapevine Mustangs Varsity, Junior Varsity and Freshman teams held a Intersquad Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Mustang-Panther Stadium. In order to beat the heat of the day the scrimmage started at 8:00 AM. This marks the start of Grapevine 100th year of football. The Mustangs will scrimmage against the Argyle Eagles next at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23. Grapevine will play its first home non-district game on Thursday, Sep. 12 against the Northwest Texans.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW – – 08/18/19