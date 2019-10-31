Safety First: Perhaps you’re looking for a change of scenery, or maybe your job has offered you a promotion in a different city… Whatever it is, when considering packing up your life and moving to a different place, safety should be your number one priority. Security-based review, comparison and news site, Security Baron, analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to find out what the top 50 safest cities are in Texas, and what their safety score is. The analysis found that Colleyville (population 26,737) emerged on the list with a safety score of 88.38. Colleyville has a violent crime rate of 0.19 per 1,000 people and a rate of 5.76 property crimes per 1,000 citizens. It was also found that the safest city in Texas is Kermit with a safety score of 91.25 and a rate of just 2.17 property crimes per 1,000 people. Kermit also has a violent crime rate of 0 per 1,000 citizens. By comparison, Midlothian (population 24,617) ranked last on the list with a score of 80.07. The town has a rate of 0.89 violent crimes and 16.86 property crimes per 1,000 citizens. Security Baron created an infographic where you can view the top 50 safest cities in Texas, along with their safety scores and other interesting crime statistics: https://securitybaron.com/safe-cities/texas/ ‘Theft or violence can occur ‘in the nick of crime’ and no one is immune,’ says Gabe Turner of Security Baron. ‘Although it is difficult to predict when crime will occur, it is vital to ensure the area you are visiting or moving to is secure and not infamous for any sort of criminal behavior. You can use safety scores and rankings to check!’