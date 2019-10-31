BREAKING NEWS

About the author

Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

editor@localnewsonly.com Nelson is a 30-year plus resident of Colleyville. He has located his privately owned businesses in Colleyville for more than 20 years. Nelson is the 2018 Empower Texans Recipient of the North Texas Conservative Leadership Award. Nelson is the founder of LNO in 2000. He served as councilman and Mayor Pro Tem of Colleyville until June 2000. Thereafter he started LNO because there was no adequate newspaper coverage. Nelson has previously worked in both radio and television during his career.

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Kathy Hadley

    Becky St.John, you are a Trustee for GCISD. You are a representative OF and FOR the students, staff and taxpayers of GCISD! I am appalled that anyone representing our fine school district would behave in such an unbecoming manner, in my opinion! I will hope that you will make things right in MANY unscrupulous, deceptive areas involving your influence! As a past student, teacher and parent of GCISD who has been involved with GCISD since 1979, GCISD has ALWAYS held a position of honor and upstanding conservative, honest values. PLEASE, make things right again for the hard working taxpayers, involving Robin Hood, and the DESERVING STUDENTS!!! Your daughter sounds like she has a good conscience, and realizes that there are others who are more qualified and deserving of the Air Force Academy. Because of your behavior, you DO NOT represent my GCISD!!! Time for an immediate replacement!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2017, Local News Only

Desktop Version Mobile Version