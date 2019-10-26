The Grapevine Mustangs (5-3, 3-2 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) were defeated by their cross-town rivals the Colleyville Heritage Panthers (5-3, 4-1 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) 28-7 in a district game at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25. The game was the annual “Battle of the Red Rail.” The Mustangs next home game is scheduled for Nov. 8 against the Carrollton Turner Lions (0-8, 0-5 5A-1 Region 1 District 4).

LRW – – 10/26/19