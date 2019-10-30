Keller, Texas October 30, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Delivery Driver for Dominoes and Home 2392 County Road 4010, Decatur, Texas
Arrested on Oct. 20, 2019 by Officer J. Montgomery at 200 S. Main St., Keller and Charged with;
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Listed Occupation as Bartender at Cajun to Go and Home 8633 Spring Mount Lane, Keller, Texas.
Arrested on Oct. 19, 2019 at 2:25 AM by Officer A. Clark at 100 Pecan St. and Charged with;
Public Intoxication.
Listed as unemployed and Home 1304 River Ridge Road, Roanoke, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 29,2019 at 6:01 PM at 100 N. Main St. and Charged with;
Public Intoxication.
Listed Occupation as House Painter and Home 415 Marsha St., Keller, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 20, 2019 at 3:45 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 250 S. Main Street, Keller and Charged with;
Public Intoxication.
Listed Occupation as worker at Cherokee Products and Home in Roanoke, TX.
Arrested by Officer B. Jensen at 1405 Jackson Road and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.
No Occupation listed and Home in North Richland,
This happy Camper was arrested on Oct. 22, 2019 at 1:10 AM by Officer A. Beall at 100 North Tarrant Parkway and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Mechanic at Kia and home 1842 Sotogrande #24, Hurst, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 20, 2019 by Officer A. Clark at 900 S. Main Street and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 890 High Oaks Dr. #710, Bellville, TX.
This Unhappy Camper was arrested on Oct. 20, 2019 at 5:16 PM at the Lowes on N. Tarrant Parkway and Charged with;
Public Intoxication.
No Occupation listed and Home 9025 Tierra Verde Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 24, 2019 at 3:57 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 2130 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with:
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.
Listed as unemployed and Home 317 Brian Dr., Keller, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 24, 2019 at 11:32 PM by Officer B. Jensen at 100 S. College St. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!** Held on No Bond.
Listed Occupation as Installer in Construction and home 2425 West River Road N. #294, Elyria, Ohio,
Arrested on Oct. 19, 2019 at 2:25 AM by Officer A. Clark at 100 Pecan St. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
