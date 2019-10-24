Keller, Texas October 21, 2019

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Russell Ray Thrower, Age: 47, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed occupation as self-employed and Home in Keller (no address provided).



Arrested on Oct. 10, 2019 at 3:31 AM by Officer R Carte at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;



1.) Forgery Financial Instrument Elderly, a Felony Third Degree,



1.) Forgery Financial Instrument Elderly, a Felony Third Degree,

2.)Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly, a Felony Third Degree.



Brenda Shukla, Age 51, POB: New Brunswick,



No Occupation listed and Home 416 Glen, Keller, TX.



Arrested Oct. 16, 2019 at 2:53 PM by Officer W. Brockmoller and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated.



Thomas Alfred Samaniego, Age: 30, POB: Ft. Worth



No Occupation listed and Home 108 Oakwood Ct, Lakeside, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 17, 2019 by Officer M. Keller at 100 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or MORE,



2.) On a Saginaw PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



3.) On a Saginaw PD Warrant for Driving without a License,



2.) On a Saginaw PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,

3.) On a Saginaw PD Warrant for Driving without a License,

4.) On a Saginaw PD Warrant for Failure to Appear.







No Occupation listed and Home 7013 Sorcey Dr., Dallas, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 13, 2019 at 2:09 am by Officer J. Torres at 400 Hill St. E Keller and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.

Jose Ramon Albo,



Age: 30, POB: Houston, TX.

Listed Occupation as Supervisor at U-Chain Inc. and Home at 1036 Robbier St. Houston, TX.

Listed Occupation as Supervisor at U-Chain Inc. and Home at 1036 Robbier St. Houston, TX.

Arrested on Oct. 18, 2019 at 2:58 PM by Officer K. Buchanan on South Main St. and Charged with;

Arrested on Oct. 18, 2019 at 2:58 PM by Officer K. Buchanan on South Main St. and Charged with;

1.) Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15,



2.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for disposal of solid waste on any public or private property or Body of water,



3.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving with an Invalid License,



4.) 1.)2.)3.)4.)



5.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Display of an Expired License Plate,



6.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for U-Turn where Prohibited by sign,



7.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving while license suspended,



5.)6.)

8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding on the Freeway

