Wendy Burgess Announces Re-Election Bid for Tax Assessor-Collector



(Tarrant County)— Earlier today, Wendy Burgess announced her re-election bid for the office of

Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector.

Burgess said, “Serving as your Tax Assessor-Collector has been one of the greatest privileges of

my life. From implementing new phone procedures to reduce wait time for callers to rolling-out

online wait times for all of our branch locations, I’ve worked tirelessly to make your tax office

honest, accountable, and efficient.”

Since taking office, Burgess modernized office operations and reformed antiquated practices.

She has worked to eliminate waste by implementing new methods of collecting funds and issuing

refunds to ensure timeliness and consistency in the management of funds coming both in and out.

By utilizing previous business management experience, Burgess was able to ensure office

operations for 2019 functioned properly without relying on temporary loans from the General

Fund for the first time in recent history.

Burgess was initially elected in November 2018 to fulfill the unexpired term of now

Congressman Ron Wright (TX-6) of Arlington.

The Primary Election will take place on March 3, 2020.