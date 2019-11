The Colleyville Heritage Lady Panthers (28-17, 8-6 5A Region 1 District 7) were defeated by the Denton Lady Broncos (35-9, 12-0 5A Region 1 District 8) in a Bi-District match 3 sets to 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Flower Mound High School.

YouTube video of match can be viewed HERE

LRW – – 11/06/19